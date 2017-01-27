Concert lineup announced for Daily's Place

(Photo: Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Bold Events today announced the first wave of shows set to christen the all new Daily’s Place stage this summer, including the grand opening act of DAVE MATTHEWS and TIM REYNOLDS with an acoustic set on May 30, their only appearance in Florida this year. Country music superstar act ZAC BROWN BAND will close out summer with a high-energy performance on Sept. 21. DIERKS BENTLEY has also booked a headlining appearance at downtown Jacksonville’s newest entertainment destination, alongside a host of multi-genre, chart-topping musical acts.

“This is only the beginning,” said Bold Events President MARK LAMPING. “Daily’s Place is a landmark project in the ongoing revitalization of downtown Jacksonville. Our goals for the amphitheater have always been two fold – to build a state-of-the-art facility that would attract first-class artists to downtown Jacksonville and to program the venue year-round with a cross section of musical genres for fans across the First Coast and beyond. Today’s announcement represents the first of many to come.”

Ticket on-sale dates for this first wave of confirmed shows will vary between acts, but will begin as early as Friday, Feb. 10 with Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds. The most up-to-date ticketing information will be available at www.dailysplace.com. Entertainment fans are encouraged to visit the site and register to receive concert and event alerts.



Concert lineup:

May 27: Tedeschi Trucks Band with special guests TBA

May 28: Train with O.A.R. and Natasha Bedingfield

May 30: Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds

June 11: Third Eye Blind with the Silversun Pickups

July 1: Chicago and The Doobie Brothers

July 13: Dierks Bentley with Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi

Aug. 3: Foreigner with Cheap Trick & Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience

Sept. 21: Zac Brown Band

Date TBD: Bryan Adams

Date TBD: Goo Goo Dolls

Date TBD: 311

Date TBD: Kidz Bop



