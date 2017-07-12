Comcast is hiring on the First Coast

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images (Photo: Justin Sullivan)

On Thursday, Comcast is hosting a recruitment open house for 15 available sales associate positions.

The job would require selling Comcast services to residential customers throughout North Florida.

Benefits include insurance, free Xfinity TV and Internet, as well as a 401K and access to employee stock options.

The event will start at 6 p.m. on the Southside at 5934 Richard Street.

Interested applicants are asked to bring multiple copies of resumes and plan to spend about 3 hours at the event.

If you're interested but can't make it, please call 561-402-2294 for more information.

© 2017 WTLV-TV