Clear the shelters: Jax Humane offering free pet adoptions this weekend

The Jacksonville Humane Society is offering free pet adoptions August 19 and 20 for the national Clear the shelter's campaign.

The goal is to #ClearTheShelters by finding 'furever' homes for as many animals as possible.

The promotion will run Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you participate be sure to tag us in your pet photos and use the hashtag #Cleartheshelters

