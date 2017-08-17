Clear the shelters: Jax Humane offering free pet adoptions this weekend

WTLV
Free pet adoptions this weekend at JHS

Free pet adoptions this weekend at JHS

First Coast News , WTLV 6:02 AM. EDT August 18, 2017

The Jacksonville Humane Society is offering free pet adoptions August 19 and 20 for the national Clear the shelter's campaign.

The goal is to #ClearTheShelters by finding 'furever' homes for as many animals as possible.

The promotion will run Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

