Chuy's hiring 175 employees for new location in Town Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Known for its authentic, fresh food and fun, eclectic atmosphere, Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant Chuy’s plans to open its first location in Jacksonville this August.

To prepare for the opening, Chuy’s will hire approximately 175 team members starting July 5. Interested applicants can apply at the restaurant’s mobile hiring trailer located at 4914 Town Center Parkway in the St. Johns Town Center, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or visit www.chuys.com.

“We are thrilled to bring Chuy’s into Jacksonville and to share our authentic Tex-Mex with this great community,” said Robert Newell, local Owner and Operator for Chuy’s Jacksonville. “We are looking for a team of fun and energetic employees who are just as passionate as we are about fresh food and great service.

