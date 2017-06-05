CaribFest: Celebrate Caribbean heritage

Celebrate Caribbean heritage on the First Coast!
Join Good Morning Jacksonville anchor Keitha Nelson at 'Caribfest' Saturday, June 17th.
It's a free event for all ages, with Nelson as a keynote speaker and performers Tanto Metro and Devonte, All-Stars Platinum Band, and more taking the stage.
One Caribbean Inc. will also be awarding a $3000 scholarship to a graduating high school senior.
Join them at the Jacksonville Landing Saturday, June 17th from 2:00pm-12:00am.
For more info about the event, visit One Caribbean's Facebook page.
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs