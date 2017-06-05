CaribFest: Celebrate Caribbean heritage

Celebrate Caribbean heritage with keynote speaker/First Coast News anchor Keitha Nelson at 'CaribFest' Saturday, June 17th.

Celebrate Caribbean heritage on the First Coast!

Join Good Morning Jacksonville anchor Keitha Nelson at 'Caribfest' Saturday, June 17th.

It's a free event for all ages, with Nelson as a keynote speaker and performers Tanto Metro and Devonte, All-Stars Platinum Band, and more taking the stage.

One Caribbean Inc. will also be awarding a $3000 scholarship to a graduating high school senior.

Join them at the Jacksonville Landing Saturday, June 17th from 2:00pm-12:00am.

For more info about the event, visit One Caribbean's Facebook page.

