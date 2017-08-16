Blue Angels to visit Jacksonville in November

Blue Angels

The NAS Jax Air Show, Birthplace of the Blue Angels, will take place November 4 - 5, 2017 aboard Naval Air Station Jacksonville.

At the NAS Jax Air Show you will witness thrills like never before from a variety of military and civilian demonstrations. The grand finale will be the Navy’s flight demonstration team: The Blue Angels.

While you are at the show enjoy military and civilian aircraft displays, shop at novelty, food and beverage booths, or head to the free Kid’s Zone for games and activities for all ages.

Find out more about the history of Naval Air Station Jacksonville here. Gates open at 9am show starts at 10am.

