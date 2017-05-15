Ellen, Will Ferrell & Amy Poehler's spectacular casino surprise on NBC 12

SURPRISE! As only Ellen & Co. can do...

In honor of Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler's new casino-themed comedy 'The House', the Ellen set becomes a casino of giveaways!

One of the lucky audience members is a special education teacher, studying for his Master's, with $50,000 in student loans.

Watch him get a huge surprise below and see guests Ferrell, Poehler, and SVU star Mariska Hargitay at 4:00 on NBC 12, followed by First Coast News at 5:00.

Ellen, Will Ferrell & Amy Poehler's Spectacular Casino Surprise

© 2017 WTLV-TV