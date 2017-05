Ellen, Ashton Kutcher & Danny Masterson's amoosing game of 'Heads Up!'

'Heads Up!' Ranch Edition!

Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson, former co-stars on 'That 70s Show' and current stars on Netflix's 'The Ranch', play a themed edition of Heads Up!

Preview their cow craze of a game below and watch Ellen today at 4:00 on NBC 12, followed by First Coast News at 5:00.

Ellen, Ashton Kutcher & Danny Masterson's amoosing game of 'Heads Up!'

© 2017 WTLV-TV