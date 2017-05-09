Ellen and Nicole Kidman attempt to cook with Giada De Laurentiis.

Who better to learn the craft of cooking than from Food Network's Giada?!

Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis tries her best to teach Nicole Kidman and Ellen DeGeneres the basics.

Things don't go as planned... and it gets a little dicey (i.e., hilarious) in the kitchen.

Preview below and watch Ellen today at 4:00 on NBC 12, followed by First Coast News at 5:00.

Ellen and Nicole Kidman Try to Learn Cooking Skills from Giada De Laurentiis

© 2017 WTLV-TV