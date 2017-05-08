'DWTS' Trio Night recap

Time for DWTS Trio Night and spoilers ahead...
'Dancing with the Stars' brought their final five to the ballroom and mixed it up with judges' picks.Tough criticism wasn't limited tonight.. even for top scorer Simone Biles.
SPOILER ALERT: Professional bull rider Bonner Bolton and pro partner Sharna were sent home.Recap a few performances below and tell us your favorite in the comments.
Normani, Val and Alan’s Jive Trio Dance
Simone, Sasha and Brittany’s Paso Trio Dance
