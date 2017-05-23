DWTS finale recap

Recap the top trio on 'Dancing with the Stars' and don't miss the grand finale tonight at 8:30 on ABC 25, followed by First Coast News at 11:00.

Tight competition till the bitter end!

The final three on 'Dancing with the Stars' - Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei, World Series champ David Ross, and NFL running back Rashad Jennings - left it all on the dance floor last night.

Each star and their pro partner took on two dances - a 'redemption dance' to win back the judges and a freestyle.

Watch their best below and tell us who you voted for in the comments.

The DWTS Grand Finale, with performances from One Republic and Lady Antebellum, kicks off tonight at 8:30 on ABC 25.

Normani and Val's Freestyle

Rashad and Emma’s Waltz

David and Emma's Freestyle

