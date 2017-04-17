Watch Simone Biles perform on Ellen at 4:00 on NBC 12 and LIVE tonight on DWTS: Disney Night starting at 8:00 on ABC 25.

Before they hit up the ballroom, they stop by Ellen!

'Dancing with the Stars' contestant/Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and her pro partner Sasha Farber show off a few moves today on Ellen.

Watch the DWTS duo perform below and catch Ellen in full at 4:00 on NBC 12, followed by First Coast News.

DWTS features a season favorite tonight on ABC 25 -- Disney Night, when all your favorite characters come to life on the dance floor!

'DWTS' Duo Simone Biles and Sasha Farber Perform

© 2017 WTLV-TV