Before they hit up the ballroom, they stop by Ellen!
'Dancing with the Stars' contestant/Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and her pro partner Sasha Farber show off a few moves today on Ellen.
Watch the DWTS duo perform below and catch Ellen in full at 4:00 on NBC 12, followed by First Coast News.
DWTS features a season favorite tonight on ABC 25 -- Disney Night, when all your favorite characters come to life on the dance floor!
'DWTS' Duo Simone Biles and Sasha Farber Perform
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs