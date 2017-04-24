Preview "Boy Band vs. Girl Band Night" on 'Dancing with the Stars' on ABC 25! (Photo: ABC)

Get out your NSYNC and Spice Girls playlists... DWTS is bringing back your favorite 90s gems.

'Dancing with the Stars' is hosting another team dance challenge, featuring your favorite boy and girl band hits.

Guest judge Nick Carter of 'Backstreet Boy' fame makes it just that more credible.

Preview the night and tell us your team in the comments. Tweet @FCN2go when you watch live starting at 8:00 on ABC 25, followed by Quantico and First Coast News at 11:00.

© 2017 WTLV-TV