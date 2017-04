Preview a new ep of 'Scandal' at 9:00 on ABC 25. #TGIT

"This is the OVAL. I was born for this."

Mellie Grant is one not to be messed with.

Watch the 'Scandal' character, presidential hopeful tangle with Olivia Pope below.

Who do you think will eventually get the presidency? Mellie or Cyrus Beene?

Tell us in the comments and preview tonight's all-new 'Scandal' at 9:00 on ABC 25.

