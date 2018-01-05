Disney World offers Florida residents limited-time park deal

Fancy a trip to Walt Disney World?

If you’re a Florida resident, you can spend three days at a Walt Disney World theme park for $159 with a limited-time offer, according to the official website.

The “Discover Disney” promotion is valid until June 24, 2018. You must be a Florida resident in order to secure the deal – a Florida billing address is required during checkout and adults must show proof of residency at the park’s entrance.

The ticket can be used at any of Disney’s four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Epcot or Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The deal entitles you to visit one park per day, according to the website.

You have to purchase your ticket by June 20, 2018 in order to receive the discount.

The price is a slight jump from last year’s “Discover Disney” promotion, according to the Orlando Sentinel. Last year, the price was $139 for a three-day ticket.

Like last year, Floridians can choose to add a fourth day to the offer for an additional $20. The four-day ticket costs $179 and is also valid until June 28.

© 2018 NBCNEWS.COM