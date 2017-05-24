'Dirty Dancing' musical event on ABC 25

The 'Dirty Dancing' musical event kicks off at 8:00 on ABC 25.

Nobody puts Baby in a corner!

Iconic characters Baby and Johnny, made famous by Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze in the 80s, are back on the small screen for an ABC musical event.

Abigail Breslin and Colt Prattes star in the three-hour remake of the 1987 film.

Preview above and below and join us on ABC 25 starting at 8:00, with hashtag #DirtyDancing on Twitter.

