'Designated Survivor' star Kiefer Sutherland shares a "presidential debrief" on the show's Instagram story.

Time for a "presidential debrief" from your favorite fictional prez!

'Designated Survivor' star Kiefer Sutherland gets candid with the show's characters and storylines on their Instagram story.

Watch below and catch a new episode tonight at 10:00 on ABC 25, followed by First Coast News at 11:00. Tweet @FCN2go when you watch live.

© 2017 WTLV-TV