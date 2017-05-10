Debrief with Designated Survivor's Italia Ricci

Debrief with 'Designated Survivor' star Italia Ricci and watch Wednesday nights at 10:00 on ABC 25. (Photo: ABC)

We're almost to season's end!

'Designated Survivor' has put its characters through a lot and who better to dissect them than the actors themselves.

Watch star Italia Ricci talk about his character and storyline in a debrief below.

Only ONE episode until the season finale! Watch tonight at 10:00 on ABC 25, followed by First Coast News at 11:00.

PREVIEW Katie Jeffries' latest look into local cold cases... tonight on FCN at 11:00.

© 2017 WTLV-TV