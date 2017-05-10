Debrief with Designated Survivor's Italia Ricci

We're almost to season's end!
'Designated Survivor' has put its characters through a lot and who better to dissect them than the actors themselves.
Watch star Italia Ricci talk about his character and storyline in a debrief below.
Only ONE episode until the season finale! Watch tonight at 10:00 on ABC 25, followed by First Coast News at 11:00.
PREVIEW Katie Jeffries' latest look into local cold cases... tonight on FCN at 11:00.
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs