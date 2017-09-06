'Dancing with the Stars' season 25 cast revealed

The DWTS season 25 cast was revealed on 'Good Morning America' (Photo: ABC)

It may be hard to believe... but we're about to dance our way into Season 25 of DWTS!

ABC's reality competition gem 'Dancing with the Stars' is celebrating a big milestone and bringing with it a new crop of stars and some familiar faces.

The full cast was revealed today on 'Good Morning America' after revealing which pros are headed back to the ballroom last week.

Check out the full list below and tweet us @FCN2go your favorite pairing.

'Dancing with the Stars' premieres Monday, September 18 at 8:00 on ABC 25.

Shark Tank entrepreneur Barbara Corcoran with Keo Motsepe

’80s icon Debbie Gibson with Alan Bersten

NBA player Derek Fisher with Sharna Burgess

Property Brothers star Drew Scott with Emma Slater

Actor Frankie Muniz with Witney Carson

Singer/actor Jordan Fisher with Lindsay Arnold

YouTube star Lindsey Stirling with Mark Ballas

Singer Nick Lachey with Peta Murgatroyd

WWE wrestler Nikki Bella with Artem Chigvintsev

NFL player Terrell Owens with Cheryl Burke

TV personality Vanessa Lachey with Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Paralympic swimmer Victoria Arlen with Val Chmerkovskiy

© 2017 WTLV-TV