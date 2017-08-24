'Dancing with the Stars' pros announced on GMA

'Dancing with the Stars' pro Peta Murgatroyd is coming back for Season 25 on ABC 25. (Photo: ABC)

Get your dancing shoes on and get ready to head back to the ballroom!

Season 25 of 'Dancing with the Stars' (twenty-five, can you believe it?!) is around the corner and this morning on 'Good Morning America', the dancing pros were announced.

Check the list below and expect the star roster to be announced September 6 on GMA.

DWTS' new season premieres Monday, Sept. 18 at 8:00 on ABC 25.

PROS:

Mark Ballas

Peta Murgatroyd

Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Emma Slater

Gleb Savchenko

Keo Motsepe

Sharna Burgess

'Dancing with the Stars' pro Val Chmerkovskiy is coming back for Season 25 on ABC 25. (Photo: ABC)

Val Chmerkovskiy

Lindsay Arnold

Artem Chigvintsev

Witney Carson

