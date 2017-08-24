WTLV
'Dancing with the Stars' pros announced on GMA

Trent Gilbreath, WTLV 10:42 AM. EDT August 24, 2017

Get your dancing shoes on and get ready to head back to the ballroom!

Season 25 of 'Dancing with the Stars' (twenty-five, can you believe it?!) is around the corner and this morning on 'Good Morning America', the dancing pros were announced.

Check the list below and expect the star roster to be announced September 6 on GMA.

DWTS' new season premieres Monday, Sept. 18 at 8:00 on ABC 25.

PROS:

Mark Ballas

Peta Murgatroyd

Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Emma Slater

Gleb Savchenko

Keo Motsepe

Sharna Burgess

Val Chmerkovskiy

Lindsay Arnold

Artem Chigvintsev

Witney Carson

