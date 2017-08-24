'Dancing with the Stars' pros announced on GMA

Get your dancing shoes on and get ready to head back to the ballroom!
Season 25 of 'Dancing with the Stars' (twenty-five, can you believe it?!) is around the corner and this morning on 'Good Morning America', the dancing pros were announced.
Check the list below and expect the star roster to be announced September 6 on GMA.
DWTS' new season premieres Monday, Sept. 18 at 8:00 on ABC 25.
PROS:
Mark Ballas
Peta Murgatroyd
Maksim Chmerkovskiy
Emma Slater
Gleb Savchenko
Keo Motsepe
Sharna Burgess
Val Chmerkovskiy
Lindsay Arnold
Artem Chigvintsev
Witney Carson
