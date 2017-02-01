WTLV
Corinne from 'The Bachelor' Tells All

Trent Gilbreath, WTLV 10:47 AM. EST February 01, 2017

Here comes Corinne!

The Bachelor's bad girl Corinne Olympios stops by Ellen, spills the tea on her reality stint, and plays a game of 'Who'd You Rather?'. 

Chris Harrison v. Zac Efron... Nick the Bachelor v. Drake... Decisions, decisions!

Watch her tell all and don't miss Ellen weekdays at 4:00 on NBC 12, followed by First Coast News at 5:00.

