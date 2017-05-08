Colin Farrell shares a celebrity confession with Ellen on NBC 12.

Game time on Ellen is usually for a great cause!

Ellen offers up a game of 'Celebrity Confessions' and actor Colin Farrell completely delivers to raise money for his charity.

Preview his totally embarrassing story on his first movie set, involving a private area...

Watch Ellen weekdays at 4:00 on NBC 12, followed by First Coast News at 5:00.

Colin Farrell's Celebrity Confession

© 2017 WTLV-TV