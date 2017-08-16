'CMA Fest' on ABC

TONIGHT ON ABC 25: Performances by some of country music's hottest artists during the music festival in Nashville. (Photo: ABC)

Country music's hottest acts, all in one place!

The CMA Fest brings together the biggest artists from Blake Shelton to Little Big Town to Garth Brooks, on an incredible stage in country music capital Nashville.

The summer music event, hosted by Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini, kicks off at 8:00 on ABC 25.

Go behind the scenes below and tweet us @FCN2go when you watch LIVE.

CMA Fest BTS

© 2017 WTLV-TV