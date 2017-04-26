Christina Grimmie tribute on 'The Voice'

Team Adam performs a heartfelt tribute in honor of Christina Grimmie, a former Voice finalist who was shot and killed following an Orlando concert.

A rising talent taken too soon.

Christina Grimmie appeared on 'The Voice' in Season 6 and made it to the finals on Team Adam.

The young recording artist continued to perform on tour following the reality competition.

In June 2016, after a concert in Orlando, the 22-year-old was shot and killed by a man who then fatally shot himself.

Last night on 'The Voice', her former coach Adam Levine paid tribute with a rendition of 'Hey Jude' with Grimmie's family in the audience.

Watch the heartfelt performance below.

Team Adam: "Hey Jude"

There are no words. We lost a beautiful soul with an amazing voice. Our hearts go out to the friends, fans and family of @TheRealGrimmie. — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) June 11, 2016

