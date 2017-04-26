Christina Grimmie tribute on 'The Voice'

A rising talent taken too soon.
Christina Grimmie appeared on 'The Voice' in Season 6 and made it to the finals on Team Adam.
The young recording artist continued to perform on tour following the reality competition.
In June 2016, after a concert in Orlando, the 22-year-old was shot and killed by a man who then fatally shot himself.
Last night on 'The Voice', her former coach Adam Levine paid tribute with a rendition of 'Hey Jude' with Grimmie's family in the audience.
Watch the heartfelt performance below.
There are no words. We lost a beautiful soul with an amazing voice. Our hearts go out to the friends, fans and family of @TheRealGrimmie.— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) June 11, 2016
