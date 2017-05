Chris Pratt talks about 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' with Ellen on NBC 12.

Buckle up for Volume 2!

Chris Pratt chats about the new installment of 'Guardians of the Galaxy' today on Ellen.

And the reason for the picture shown... he plays a hilarious game of 'Speak Out'!

Preview his scoop on the blockbuster sequel below and watch in full at 4:00 on NBC 12, followed by First Coast News at 5:00.

Chris Pratt on 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'

© 2017 WTLV-TV