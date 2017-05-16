'Chicago Fire' season finale

Who will make it out alive?!
'Chicago Fire' is never one to shy away from cliffhangers...
Expect nothing less in tonight's season finale on NBC 12, as a dangerous warehouse fire puts the squads at risk.
Look back on a heart-wrenching moment from last week where Severide desperately hopes for a miracle in Anna's final moments.
The season finale of 'Chicago Fire' airs tonight at 10:00 on NBC, followed by First Coast News at 11:00.
Don't Say Goodbye (Episode Highlight)
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs