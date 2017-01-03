Doobie Brothers, Chicago to play in Jacksonville this summer

Photo by Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Get ready to rock this summer!

The classic rock bands, the Doobie Brothers and Chicago, just announced that they are going on tour together and that the River City is in their sights.

Local fans can catch them live on July 1 at Daily's Place, the new amphitheater and indoor practice facility that's under construction currently outside of Everbank Field. Construction is expected to be completed in May, and both bands will be the first bands to play there.

This stop is part of their summer tour that kicks off June 7 in California and ends July 30 in Virginia.

The Doobie Brothers and Chicago became popular back in the 1970s.

The Doobie Brothers is well-known for hits like "Long Train Runnin'," "What a Fool Believes," and "Listen to the Music."

Chicago is best known for hits like "25 or 6 to 4," "Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?" and later hits "You're the Inspiration."

While tickets are scheduled to go on sale Monday, January 9, there is no available information at this time for Daily's Place.