Carlos Santana set to perform at Daily's Place in October

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Carlos Santana is coming to the First Coast.
The legendary guitarist and his band SANTANA are set to perform at Daily's Place on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m.
Ticket presale for Jags365 and Daily's Reward members will be on Thursday, June 15 at 10 a.m.
The tickets will be on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m.
Tickets can be purchased here once they go on sale.
