Your Avocado Toast Addiction Could Really Make the Difference in Buying a Home
Tim Gurner outraged many when he suggested that millennials can't buy homes because the spend all their money on avocado toast. But is that really the reason they can't make a down payment? Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) shares the math.
WTLV 10:54 AM. EDT May 31, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Severe storms rip through Orange Park
-
Jacksonville man out on bond after hogtying child
-
The plants that bug bugs - including mosquitoes
-
Orlando Airport gunman in custody
-
Storm video from Village Lane in Orange Park
-
Are black fly bites a health concern?
-
Algae outbreak could be dangerous
-
One dead following triple shooting on the Westside
-
Top Garden Solar LED Lights: The Deal Guy
-
MAX attack suspect: 'You call it terrorism, I call it patriotism'
More Stories
-
President Trump expected to withdraw from Paris…May 31, 2017, 8:52 a.m.
-
More than 40 homes damaged, trees down and power…May 30, 2017, 7:42 p.m.
-
Local student to compete in the 2017 Scripps…May 31, 2017, 7:15 a.m.