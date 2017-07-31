Why You Shouldn't Post Vacation Pics While on Vacation
You should think twice before posting vacation pictures on social media while you're on vacation, no matter how many comments and 'likes' you collect. It's an invitation for burglars that no one is home. Sean Dowling (@seandowlingtv) has more.
WTLV 12:15 PM. EDT July 31, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Tropical Depression 6 forms west of Tampa
-
Former Congresswoman to host fundraiser ahead of court hearing
-
CSX receives scolding letter from feds
-
Neighbors frustrated over flooded streets
-
Man in hospital after doing a backflip off bridge
-
Jax teen dies after crashing stolen vehicle on JTB exit ramp Loading
-
Deputies investigate explosion in Orlando McDonald's bathroom
-
JSO arrests second suspect in murder of Blind Rabbit employee Loading
-
Flooding around Jacksonville; drive cautiously
-
Heavy rainfall with isolated severe storms possible as a strong cold front approaches
More Stories
-
Tropical Storm Emily makes landfall on Anna Maria…Jul 31, 2017, 5:37 a.m.
-
Gov. Scott declares a State of Emergency for…Jul 31, 2017, 11:03 a.m.
-
Jaguars offensive tackle Branden Albert elects to…Jul 31, 2017, 10:52 a.m.