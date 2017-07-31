Why You Shouldn't Post Vacation Pics While on Vacation

You should think twice before posting vacation pictures on social media while you're on vacation, no matter how many comments and 'likes' you collect. It's an invitation for burglars that no one is home. Sean Dowling (@seandowlingtv) has more.

WTLV 12:15 PM. EDT July 31, 2017

