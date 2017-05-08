Why Are There Cotton Balls in Pill Bottles?

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
West Mims Fire forces evacuations in St. George
-
Wildfires burning in Jacksonville area
-
MANDATORY EVACUATION for all St. George residents
-
Police confirm the death of Rollins from suicide
-
Corrine Brown: Closing arguments set for Monday trial
-
West Mims Fire grows by 19,000 acres in 1 day
-
West Mims Fire continues to expand
-
Emotional day for Corrine Brown
-
Verify: Photo gone viral! The truth behind it
-
Buyer beware when you use Groupon
More Stories
-
Corrine Brown case in the hands of the juryMay. 8, 2017, 12:06 p.m.
-
West Mims fire now 134,000 acres, St. George evacuatedMay. 6, 2017, 1:08 p.m.
-
Wildfire risk and smoke could get worse this weekMay. 8, 2017, 10:37 a.m.