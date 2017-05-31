What's Covfefe? Trump Conquers Twitter, Bewilders World with New Word

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Severe storms rip through Orange Park
-
Jacksonville man out on bond after hogtying child
-
Storm video from Village Lane in Orange Park
-
Orlando Airport gunman in custody
-
1000s will see new stealth cruiser from FHP on highways
-
One dead following triple shooting on the Westside
-
Two people shot near Jacksonville University
-
VERIFY: Is tilapia bad for you?
-
Large plumes of black smoke over I-95 prompt investigation
-
Photo leads to animal cruelty investigation
More Stories
-
Trump to withdraw from Paris climate dealMay 31, 2017, 8:52 a.m.
-
More than 40 homes damaged, trees down and power…May 30, 2017, 7:42 p.m.
-
Local student to compete in the 2017 Scripps…May 31, 2017, 7:15 a.m.