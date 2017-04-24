Want to look like Zac Efron Get These Beach Ready 'Baywatch' Gear

The fun themed clothing line, Tipsy Elves, is getting everyone ready for the release of this summer's beach blockbuster "Baywatch". Alyse Barker (@IamAlyseBarker) has the story.

WTLV 10:29 AM. EDT April 24, 2017

