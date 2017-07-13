This State Just Took a Bold Stand and Banned Margarita Pitchers!
In Alabama, those going for a night out may be in for a surprise.Alabama's Alcoholic Beverage Board has banned margaritas and any other cocktail sold by the pitcher, saying beer is the only alcoholic beverage that can be sold in the party-size pitchers. A
WTLV 12:01 PM. EDT July 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
VIDEO: Elephant rescued from drowning
-
Amazon cancels last three hiring fairs at Prime Osborn
-
Rats as big as Cats?! Jacksonville community calls on city to help clean up their neighborhood
-
First medical marijuana store in Jacksonville opens
-
Local business owner claims counterfeits on Amazon hurting his sales
-
17-year-old dies from gunshot wounds in Sandalwood
-
Jacksonville Marine killed in Mississippi plane crash lived to serve others
-
Memorial to be held for Clay County teacher Wednesday
-
Homeowner finds family living in her house she's trying to sell
More Stories
-
JSO seeks serial rapist suspect wanted in at least…Jul 13, 2017, 12:36 p.m.
-
Jimmy Carter collapses at Habitat BuildJul 13, 2017, 12:04 p.m.
-
Man in critical condition after falling 20 feet at…Jul 13, 2017, 11:52 a.m.