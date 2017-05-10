This Italian Village May Pay You $2000 to Move There

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
West Mims Fire: 12 percent contained with Wild Fire
-
SWAT incident ends in officer-involved shooting
-
More than 50 First Coast restaurants misrepresented food
-
Search teams looking for sailor from Jacksonville
-
VLAT headed to West Mims fire
-
'Good Dough': New donut shop in San Marco forming long lines
-
Dad keeps good on disciplinary promise
-
Verify: Pictures of a bear at a backdoor
-
Full Investigation: Woman's skin 'melts off' after medication error
-
Jury deliberations continue in Corrine Brown case Tuesday
More Stories
-
JSO: SWAT sniper shoots and kills armed suspectMay 10, 2017, 12:20 a.m.
-
Sunny to smoky and sizzlingJan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.
-
Woman looking at 'internal device' in her car causes…May 10, 2017, 6:55 a.m.