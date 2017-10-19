Spam Theft Prompts Retailers to Keep It Locked Up

Retailers in Hawaii are locking up Spam to prevent theft. The President of Retail Merchants of Hawaii suggests the thefts may be part of a 'Spam black market.' Buzz60's Josh King (@abridgetoland) has more.

WTLV 3:18 PM. EDT October 19, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories