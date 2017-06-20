Police Officer Gets Way Too Close to Curious Bear

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Tracking the Tropics
-
Message in a bottle found after 36 years
-
Jacksonville family claims it is not receiving advertised internet speeds
-
3-year-old dies during dental trip
-
Group of Polk Co. inmates save deputy's life
-
Verify: Health value of coconut oil
-
Decapitated animals found in same neighborhood
-
Dead goat found in Grove Park neighborhood
-
Sunday tropics watch
-
FHP Veteran trooper killed on I-75
More Stories
-
Tropical storm Cindy to be brings us increasing rainJan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.
-
Case of mumps confirmed in Duval, St. Johns countiesJun 20, 2017, 9:38 a.m.
-
Tropical Storm Bret approaches southern Caribbean islandsJun 18, 2017, 9:08 p.m.