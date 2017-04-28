New York Just Opened a $300,000 Public Bathroom

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Talking the Draft: Versatile offensive linemen
-
Local mother who gave birth to quints in dire need of a liver transplant
-
Ken Adkins sentenced to 35 years for aggravated child molestation
-
Senior posts offensive 'slaves for sale' Craigslist ad
-
2 dead after possible murder-suicide in St. Augustine
-
Talking the Draft: Leonard Fournette
-
2017 NFL Mock Draft: Mike Kaye predicts the Top 10 picks
-
Woman found dead inside home on the Westside
-
Seven chiefs disciplined on Mayport-based ship
-
Corrine Brown trial first full day of testimony
More Stories
-
Person shot on Cedar Point, suspect barricaded in home: JSOApr 28, 2017, 8:30 a.m.
-
Man tied cloth around baby's mouth because he was…Apr 28, 2017, 9:52 a.m.
-
Hot weekend, rain in sightJan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.