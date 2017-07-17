New Video Of Pluto Shows Diversity of The Dwarf Planet
NASA's New Horizons mission celebrated its two year anniversary since flying by Pluto, which took about 9 years to get to the dwarf planet and some amazing discoveries were made. Jose Sepulveda (@josesepulvedatv) has more.
WTLV 1:58 PM. EDT July 17, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Dad goes to police believing predator was on online childrens game.
-
19-year-old arrested for stealing a car and crashing it into a home, killing a woman
-
Man runs over 4-year-old boy on Ormond Beach
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Atlantic Blvd.
-
Two arrested after Jacksonville child found wandering alone
-
FHP: Driver kills pedestrian in Nassau County hit and run crash
-
I-75 closed overnight due to 9 vehicle pileup; 1 dead, 12 injured
-
A joint fundraiser was held to honor Clay County teacher and 8-year-old boy
-
Man shot several times at Sunoco gas station on Kings Rd.
-
Missing teen from Jax Beach considered endangered
More Stories
-
Inmate who escaped is back in custody and facing…Jul 17, 2017, 2:34 p.m.
-
Stormy weather moves in earlyJan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.
-
7-year-old shot in the arm in northwest JaxJul 17, 2017, 5:06 a.m.