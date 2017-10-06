New Tour Drops You in the Middle of Nowhere to 'Get Lost'

In a new tour called Get Lost, you get paired with a travel expert to figure out what kind of environment you'd prefer. Then they drop you in an unknown environment. Buzz60's Nathan Rousseau Smith (@fantasticmrnate) has more.

WTLV 1:03 PM. EDT October 06, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories