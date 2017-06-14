Minor League Team To Hand Out 'You Might Be The Father's Day' Pregnancy Tests
The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Minor League Baseball team will be giving away hundreds of pregnancy tests to attendants for a promotion they are calling 'You Might Be The Father's Day.' Jose Sepulveda (@josesepulvedatv) has more.
WTLV 10:22 AM. EDT June 14, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
JSO officer arrested, charged with battery
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Ex-girlfriend of slain lottery winner hits $1M lottery jackpot
-
Man takes friend on joy ride on top of car, gets busted
-
Operation Crack-Alicious
-
Massive fire engulfs 24-story high-rise in London
-
Dock collapses near Dames Point Bridge
-
Changes happening to Downtown Palatka
-
Does lemon law cover new appliances?
More Stories
-
Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional…Jun 14, 2017, 8:08 a.m.
-
Rep. DeSantis had just left baseball field before…Jun 14, 2017, 9:51 a.m.
-
FBI & state agents raid Jacksonville clinicJun 14, 2017, 10:58 a.m.