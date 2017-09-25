Levi's and Google Are Set to Release New Wearable Smart Jacket

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
How Trump impacted the NFL on Sunday
-
Jaguars win big against Ravens, spark controversy for kneeling during national anthem
-
VERIFY: Will Fema pay cash for outages?
-
Hole found in the sand dunes in St. Augustine Beach
-
Blind Rabbit murder: Sentencing date expected today
-
COmmunity comes together to help JFRD firefighter who lost home during fire while helping Irma victims
-
Fleming Island mourns loss of athlete who died of brain damage
-
Trump comments on protests spur response from football world
-
Orange Park residents urging city to clean up natural creek
-
Waycross cop harassment
More Stories
-
Police: Former church choir director arrested for…Sep 25, 2017, 2:59 p.m.
-
Mayor Lenny Curry: It's ‘stupid' not to stand for…Sep 25, 2017, 10:30 a.m.
-
Free Taxslayer Bowl tickets and free concert at…Sep 25, 2017, 10:44 a.m.