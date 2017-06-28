Justin Trudeau's Pose on Unusual Magazine Cover Has Social Media on Fire

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Abused puppy returned back to abuser
-
Toddler dies after drowning in Yulee
-
Local man recounts being struck by lightning
-
Gunfire alarms quiet Avondale neighborhood
-
Union Co. man in jail over illegal animal fighting
-
Man vows to fight citations shown in viral video
-
Jacksonville City Council to address controversial Mandarin zoning issue Loading
-
Family: 19-year-old found dead inside car was Mandarin High School grad, football standout
-
Atlanta rapper's album promotion drawing some complaints
-
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket still unclaimed 6 months later
More Stories
-
Weather pick Wednesday includes great beach and golf weatherJan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.
-
New cyberattack wallops Europe; spreads more slowly in USJun 27, 2017, 9:57 a.m.
-
Florida beats LSU 6-1 at CWS for 1st national championshipJun 27, 2017, 11:38 p.m.