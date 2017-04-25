It's Going to be a Bad Summer for Ticks

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Family pleads for pleading for information that could assist in the investigation into the murders of their loved
-
Smoke from large wildfire impacting Jacksonville
-
Developing story of boy killed by television
-
Jaguars could be in the market for Jonathan Allen at No. 4, beat writer Mike Kaye explains
-
Pastor speaks out before child molestation sentencing
-
4 year old attacked by pitbull
-
How could a government shutdown affect you?
-
Deal Guy: Double Your Food Freshness
-
Police searching for man in connection to homicide.
-
Fast moving wild fire caught on camera, pigs survive
More Stories
-
Day two of jury selection in Brown corruption case…Apr 25, 2017, 11:50 a.m.
-
Ken Adkins sentenced to life for aggravated child…Apr 25, 2017, 10:54 a.m.
-
Charges being filed in the Bryceville fireApr 25, 2017, 11:37 a.m.