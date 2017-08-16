Insect Burgers and Bug Balls? Switzerland Sells Insect Food
Switzerland is well known for its delicious chocolate, their watches and civilized democracy but now they are looking to be known as the ones selling you bugs on the food aisle? Buzz60's Maria Mercedes Galuppo (mariamgaluppo) has more.
WTLV 1:50 PM. EDT August 16, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Where to get solar eclipse glasses
-
Mom accused of molesting kids,selling videos
-
Florida solar eclipse map: Aug. 21, 2017
-
Traffic a big a big concern in SC next Monday
-
FoCo police officer go above and beyond
-
Fast facts about the 2017 eclipse
-
New details released in deadly officer-involved shooting
-
One-on-one with JSO Sheriff Mike Williams: Combating gangs, violence
-
Local singer trying out for American Idol
-
Tripp Halstead 'excited' about first grade
More Stories
-
Judge denies Corrine Brown's motions for acquittal…Aug 16, 2017, 11:59 a.m.
-
Trump disbands economic councils as Charlottesville…Aug 16, 2017, 1:39 p.m.
-
WATCH: Woman confronts man flying Nazi flag from porchAug 16, 2017, 12:49 p.m.