How Much Money You Could Save By Buying Your Holiday Plane Tickets Now
It may feel far away, but it's time to get ready for the busy holiday travel season! TC Newman (@PurpleTCNewman) tells you how much you could save by booking your Thanksgiving and Christmas flights now!
WTLV 11:17 AM. EDT September 25, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Jaguars win big against Ravens, spark controversy for kneeling during national anthem
-
How Trump impacted the NFL on Sunday
-
VERIFY: Will Fema pay cash for outages?
-
Hole found in the sand dunes in St. Augustine Beach
-
Blind Rabbit murder: Sentencing date expected today
-
Fleming Island mourns loss of athlete who died of brain damage
-
COmmunity comes together to help JFRD firefighter who lost home during fire while helping Irma victims
-
Orange Park residents urging city to clean up natural creek
-
Tenn. church shooter 'just walked in, started shooting'
-
MLK Jr. Elementary School receives supplies, donations from Kentucky group
More Stories
-
Blind Rabbit murder: Sentencing hearing date pushed backSep 25, 2017, 6:54 a.m.
-
Free Taxslayer Bowl tickets and free concert at…Sep 25, 2017, 10:44 a.m.
-
Irma scattered pieces of Jacksonville's Haunted TrailSep 25, 2017, 11:21 a.m.