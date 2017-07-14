Hillary Clinton's Unused Election Night Confetti Gets Unusual Makeover

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Reported plane crash near Flagler, St. Johns County line
-
Mother warns of new 'pink' drug that killed son
-
Former Jaguar's help current players succeed
-
JSO on scene of crash in Julington Creek
-
Local business owner claims counterfeits on Amazon hurting his sales
-
Verify: Is it illegal to download Kodi on your Amazon Fire Stick?
-
Large healthcare fraud takedown
-
VIDEO: Elephant rescued from drowning
-
Neighbors shocked to hear about registered sex offender accused of looking up girl's skirt
-
Bees killed in the aftermath of mosquito poisoning
More Stories
-
Reported plane crash near Flagler, St. Johns County lineJul 14, 2017, 4:15 a.m.
-
Florida missing child alert issued for 14-year-old…Jul 14, 2017, 10:45 a.m.
-
From homeless to hopeful: Student overcomes odds…Jul 13, 2017, 4:35 p.m.