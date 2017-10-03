Expensive Swarovski Charity Water Bottles Sparks Controversy

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Nightclub shooting surveillance video obtained
-
Automatic weapon laws in Florida
-
UF student among those injured from Las Vegas shooting
-
Tom Petty: A look at the rock star's career
-
WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO Dramatic video of Las Vegas concert shooting
-
Brother of Vegas shooter speaks out
-
Man arrested on child molestation charges
-
Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know
-
Store manager holds shooting suspect at gunpoint in Julington Creek
-
Nor'easter brings rising water levels
More Stories
-
The never-ending nor'easter brings king tidesJan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.
-
You can legally own a machine gun in FloridaOct. 3, 2017, 5:23 a.m.
-
GeekWire: Amazon flies cargo plane into Puerto Rico,…Oct. 3, 2017, 5:09 a.m.