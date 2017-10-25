Einstein's Handwritten Theory About Happiness Sells For Over a Million Dollars
Albert Einstein left a note with a bellman instead of a tip in 1922. That note just sold at Winner's Auctions & Exhibitions for over a million dollars. Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) shares the story and the advice.
WTLV 10:13 AM. EDT October 25, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Tropical cyclone expected to form in 5 days
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Mayor visits home after sewage flooding a second time
-
Tropics update Wednesday
-
Naked man arrested at Jax Beach
-
Automatic weapon laws in Florida
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Mother accused of keeping toddlers in makeshift cages out on bail
-
This is Us: Season 2, episode 2 after show
-
'Downton Abbey' costumes on display in St. Augustine
More Stories
-
Siblings found dead in apparent double homicide on…Oct 25, 2017, 5:19 a.m.
-
Two dead at university in Louisiana; shooter at largeOct 25, 2017, 4:34 a.m.
-
Sunshine and sweater weatherJan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.