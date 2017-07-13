Donnie Wahlberg Leaves Whopping $2,000 Tip at Waffle House

Donnie Wahlberg is on tour with the New Kids on the Block and when he stopped at a Waffle House in Charlotte, NC, he left a massive tip. Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) has more.

WTLV 10:40 AM. EDT July 13, 2017

